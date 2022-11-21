Senior Connect
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events.

The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.

Not to be confused with the downtown Wilmington tree lighting ceremony this Friday, a tree lighting and movie event will be held at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Festivities include a musical performance by Cape Fear Chorale from 5:45 to 6 p.m., free Santa visits from 6:05 to 7 p.m. and a screening of Dr. Suess’ The Grinch (2018) from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Downtown Wilmington’s 19th annual Holiday Parade will likely bring thousands downtown on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. You can see the expected traffic impacts here.

Chabad of Wilmington and the City will host the annual lighting of the menorah on the first night of Chanukah, Dec. 18 at the foot of Market Street from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can expect to see music, dancing, dignitaries and some refreshments.

