Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being shot at the university. (Source: WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed three of his teammates has been released from the hospital.

The mother of running back Mike Hollins tweeted the news early Monday.

She asked for continued prayers “as he recovers and settles into his new life.” She also asked for prayers for the families of the three players who were killed in the Nov. 13 shooting.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot on a bus as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington.

Authorities have charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team, with second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting.

A witness told police the suspect targeted specific victims. (WTVR, HENRICO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA PD, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup

Latest News

Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; at least 162 dead
Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming
Ahead of Thanksgiving, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has shared tips and plans to...
State Highway Patrol shares safety tips for holiday travel, announces increase in presence
Elaborate meals and long-distance travel are common sights during the Thanksgiving season, and...
How to stay safe travelling and cooking for Thanksgiving