One injured in traffic accident at intersection of Lake Ave. and South College Road
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles has occurred at the intersection of South College Road and Lake Avenue.
One person was confirmed to have sustained injuries, but their condition is unknown.
No fatalities have been confirmed.
This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more details are available.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.