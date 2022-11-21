Senior Connect
State Highway Patrol shares safety tips for travel, announces increase in presence for the holiday

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has shared tips and plans to help ensure the roadways stay safe during the busy travel season.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has shared tips and plans to help ensure the roadways stay safe during the busy travel season.

Per the release, the American Automobile Association (AAA) expects that 49 million people will travel along roads and highways during this holiday season. In response to this, the NCSHP has stated that they will increase in visibility along highly traveled roadways in the hopes of promoting safe driving.

Additionally, the NCSHP will partner with the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program for the annual Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which will run from Nov. 21 to 27 to enforce seatbelt rules.

“We continue to set the bar high and having no lives lost on our roadways this holiday season is our goal,” said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “Every driver has an opportunity to help us attain this goal by slowing down, avoiding operating a vehicle while impaired and insisting that all occupants in their vehicle wear a seatbelt.”

For those taking to the roads, the NCSHP shared the following tips to ensure safe driving behaviors:

  • Avoid distractions while driving, including electronic devices
  • Ensure that all passengers and occupants are properly restrained
  • Never drive while impaired and find a ride if you plan on drinking
  • Obey the speed limit
  • Check traffic conditions before driving

State-wide traffic conditions are reported at drivenc.gov. For local conditions and gas prices, stay up-to-date with the Traffic tab on wect.com.

See also: How to stay safe travelling and cooking for Thanksgiving

