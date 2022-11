WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A controlled burn is scheduled near 9020 Senca Drive in the Scotts Hill area on November 21.

Residents might see falling ash or smoke during the burn, which is scheduled to be finished by Thursday, November 24.

NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn.

