Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say

Latest News

New Hanover County holds a dedication ceremony for the new NHC Government Building.
County leaders attend dedication for new NHC Government Center
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident