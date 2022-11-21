Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Kevin Heath Todd was previously arrested in the case.

According to the BCSO, they received a report on Sept. 9 that a parcel of land under the ownership of Abbotts Precinct Community Property Board had been sold without their permission.

Board members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. alleged that the land had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community, and the BCSO writes that Todd had falsely represented himself as the treasurer of the board.

Todd is a former member of the APCP board.

According to the sheriff’s office, he sold the parcel of land to another community member and opened an account at a local financial institution where he deposited the money from the sale.

Todd was charged with forgery of deeds/wills, obtaining property by false pretense and common law forgery.

