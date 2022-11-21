Senior Connect
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were held at gunpoint by two armed men who forced their way into a home.

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

“There were four kicks into the door before they broke it down,” one of the houseguests said.

The gunman held 14 people in the home in the living room at gunpoint, according to law enforcement. Investigators said that while one man watched the residents, the other ransacked the house. The two intruders were shouting “dinero,” the Spanish word for money.

“We had family in the living room since they were staying over for a birthday party and they were hold at gunpoint,” a houseguest said. “They (the men) went into a second room, two adults were there with two children, a 6 and a 3 year old…they (family members) tried to keep them (the men) to like not go into the room, that’s when they realized the gun was aiming towards the kids, that’s when they (family members) complied, and stepped out.”

The men took a laptop, a pair of shoes, and approximately $200 in cash, according to the report.

The victims described the men as wearing black ski masks and jeans. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking at the possibility that this was not a random home invasion.

A neighbor who saw the aftermath said it frightened her. “In a way because I’m next door, because I’m next door and that’s why I really feel unsafe because I wasn’t expecting nothing like that to happen,” said neighbor Liz Worsley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.

