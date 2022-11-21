North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach.

The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:

A car show will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., judging starts at noon and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

Sponsor tent opens at 5 p.m.

The boat parade will begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks after the parade finishes its route.

The boat parade is an annual tradition that started back in 1983.

“We are busy little flotilla elves getting ready for a big day in the park with one hundred vendors, the annual car show, thanking our sponsors, enjoying a boat parade, and topping it all off with some fireworks!!” writes NC Holiday Flotilla in Facebook.

For captains, a meeting will be held on Nov. 25 at 6:40 at King Neptune, and a captain’s breakfast will be held on Nov. 27 at King Neptune at 10 a.m. to announce the boat parade winners.

You can learn more on the NC Holiday Flotilla website.

