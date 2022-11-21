Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties

A deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Ram 1500 when...
A deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Ram 1500 when the driver attempted to flee.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20.

Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Ram 1500 when the driver attempted to flee.

The NCSHP assisted with the chase, deploying spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle. As the chase crossed the county line, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in pursuing the fleeing vehicle.

At around 8:05, a collision was reported in relation to the chase. As of this time, it is reported that one individual was injured.

The chase came to an end on U.S. 701 in Sampson County. The driver of the stolen truck has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Girl killed in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, officials say
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup

Latest News

14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office safely locates missing teenager
Students in Cape Fear area can have their work published in local newspaper, called Teen Scene.
Opportunities for students to publish their writings in a local newspaper
14-year-old Brody Joseph Walker
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teen
15-year-old Jahmir Troy
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager