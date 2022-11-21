Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20.

Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Ram 1500 when the driver attempted to flee.

The NCSHP assisted with the chase, deploying spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle. As the chase crossed the county line, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in pursuing the fleeing vehicle.

At around 8:05, a collision was reported in relation to the chase. As of this time, it is reported that one individual was injured.

The chase came to an end on U.S. 701 in Sampson County. The driver of the stolen truck has been taken into custody.

