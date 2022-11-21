Former sheriff Jody Greene wants $170,000 payout from county

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, wants the county to pay him $170,000 for 2,400 hours of comp time, 184 banked holidays, and 11 administrative hours.

However, under federal law, Greene is considered an ‘exempt employee.’ The county’s interim finance director Melanie Hester has noted Greene was considered an exempt employee and goes on to state that exempt employees are not entitled to these benefits.

Comp time is a benefit sometimes offered to non-exempt employees used instead of overtime pay, essentially allowing employees to take days off for working more than 40 hours a week.

Greene’s request for 2,400 hours of comp time equates to 60 work weeks — more than one year of accrued time.

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday evening where the request, in the form of a budget amendment, has been added to the agenda.

Greene’s request is just one of the budget amendments the commissioners will consider for the Sheriff’s Office. The county is also considering paying out $250,000 for payouts for non-exempt employees as well — the agenda cites turnover and attrition rates as the reason for the needed funding.

Hester requests that the commissioners consider the ‘Approval of for Sheriff’s Office … benefits payout. Request budget payout lines to be restricted to only exiting employee benefits.’

These requests include mandatory county expenses like retirement funds owed to employees.

Greene’s request comes after his resignation in late October following the release of recordings showing the former sheriff making racist comments about his employees.

