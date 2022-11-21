First Alert Forecast: variable temperatures, rain chances for Thanksgiving week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a great Monday for holiday errands and travel across the Cape Fear Region - and the broader region - as a friendly high pressure cell controls the weather. Expect sunshine, light breezes, and afternoon highs in the crisp 50s to around 60 - a nice rebound after some towns started deep in the 20s!

For the week ahead, low temperatures should operate in the seasonable 40s and possibly 30s as opposed to freezing 20s. Daytime temperatures will regularly swell to the 50s and 60s and, though a rogue 70+ reading may mix in, it is unlikely that you will remember Thanksgiving 2022 as having been quite as awkwardly warm as some holidays in the past.

The subtropical jet stream will try to bring showers to the Cape Fear Region at times this week. Rain chances will stay at 0% Monday night, then go to 20% Tuesday, 20% Tuesday night, 10% Wednesday, 10% Wednesday night, 20% Thanksgiving Day, 40% Thursday night, and 50% Friday. So, overall, tons of dry time, but keep your WECT Weather App handy in case!

