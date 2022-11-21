Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: An easy salad recipe for Friendsgiving

Ingredients for a holiday green and red salad.
Ingredients for a holiday green and red salad.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plenty of people will get together for Friendsgiving this week, but what should you make if you want something a little different from the usual mac and cheese or green bean casserole?

This holiday green and red salad with a lemon honey mustard vinaigrette puts a little variety into a Friendsgiving spread.

Holiday Green and Red Salad

Serves four to six people:

  • Romaine Hearts - 2 heads, cut into bite size pieces
  • Radicchio - 1 head, cut into bite size pieces
  • Dried Cranberries - ½ cup
  • Green Onions - 1 bunch, sliced thin on the bias
    • You can substitute ¼ cup chopped fresh chives
  • Feta Cheese - 4 oz, crumbles
  • Nuts of choice - ½ cup
  • Vinaigrette - ¼ cup
  • Freshly Grated Pepper - to taste

Instructions:

  • 1. Toss all of the ingredients together in a large bowl
  • 2. Dress, pepper & toss
  • 3. Serve immediately or chill and serve within 1 hour

Lemon Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

For a ½ cup, though Chef Gwen likes to make extra.

  • Salad Oil - ½ cup
  • White Wine Vinegar - 3 Tbsp
  • Dijon Mustard - 2 Tbsp
  • Honey - 2 Tbs

Instructions:

  • 1. Whisk all ingredients together, or shake in a jar before using

