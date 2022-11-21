Cape Fear Cooking: An easy salad recipe for Friendsgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plenty of people will get together for Friendsgiving this week, but what should you make if you want something a little different from the usual mac and cheese or green bean casserole?

This holiday green and red salad with a lemon honey mustard vinaigrette puts a little variety into a Friendsgiving spread.

Holiday Green and Red Salad

Serves four to six people:

Romaine Hearts - 2 heads, cut into bite size pieces

Radicchio - 1 head, cut into bite size pieces

Dried Cranberries - ½ cup

Green Onions - 1 bunch, sliced thin on the bias You can substitute ¼ cup chopped fresh chives

Feta Cheese - 4 oz, crumbles

Nuts of choice - ½ cup

Vinaigrette - ¼ cup

Freshly Grated Pepper - to taste

Instructions:

1. Toss all of the ingredients together in a large bowl

2. Dress, pepper & toss

3. Serve immediately or chill and serve within 1 hour

Lemon Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

For a ½ cup, though Chef Gwen likes to make extra.

Salad Oil - ½ cup

White Wine Vinegar - 3 Tbsp

Dijon Mustard - 2 Tbsp

Honey - 2 Tbs

Instructions:

1. Whisk all ingredients together, or shake in a jar before using

