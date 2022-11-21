Cape Fear Cooking: An easy salad recipe for Friendsgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plenty of people will get together for Friendsgiving this week, but what should you make if you want something a little different from the usual mac and cheese or green bean casserole?
This holiday green and red salad with a lemon honey mustard vinaigrette puts a little variety into a Friendsgiving spread.
Holiday Green and Red Salad
Serves four to six people:
- Romaine Hearts - 2 heads, cut into bite size pieces
- Radicchio - 1 head, cut into bite size pieces
- Dried Cranberries - ½ cup
- Green Onions - 1 bunch, sliced thin on the bias
- You can substitute ¼ cup chopped fresh chives
- Feta Cheese - 4 oz, crumbles
- Nuts of choice - ½ cup
- Vinaigrette - ¼ cup
- Freshly Grated Pepper - to taste
Instructions:
- 1. Toss all of the ingredients together in a large bowl
- 2. Dress, pepper & toss
- 3. Serve immediately or chill and serve within 1 hour
Lemon Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
For a ½ cup, though Chef Gwen likes to make extra.
- Salad Oil - ½ cup
- White Wine Vinegar - 3 Tbsp
- Dijon Mustard - 2 Tbsp
- Honey - 2 Tbs
Instructions:
- 1. Whisk all ingredients together, or shake in a jar before using
