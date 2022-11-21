Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Buy Now, Pay Later: Experts say ease of payment is convenient, but could overwhelm shoppers during holiday season

Payment plan is free to use, but late fees and missed payment fees apply
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), from 2019 to 2021 the amount of money spent using Buy Now, Pay Later financing grew over 1,000% from $2B to over $24B.

By Now, Pay Later is when you finance a small amount, typically $50-$1,000, interest free, over the course of four payments over six weeks, with the first payment coming when you make the purchase.

There is no cost to use Buy Now, Pay Later, but there could be fees for missed or late payments.

Kim Palmer with NerdWallet pointed out that the challenge for consumers is it’s still a form of debt.”You still have to pay it back and it can be overwhelming, especially when you’re signing up for multiple buy now, pay later purchases,” Palmer said.

She pointed out the payment plan could be useful, especially if you suddenly need to make an essential purchase and you have no other way to fit it in your budget.

“But when we’re talking about the holiday shopping season, it can be really dangerous because you’re making all kinds of purchases that are not necessarily essential, and you want to try to avoid taking on so much debt that it makes it hard for you to pay it back,” Palmer said.

She said instead of turning to credit cards and Buy Now, Pay Later services this holiday, have a conversation with your family and friends about scaling back this year. She said we’re all facing financial stress this year from inflation and economic uncertainty, so tempering expectations and restraining your budget may be your best move right now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office safely locates missing teenager

Latest News

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.
Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the...
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
(Generic photo) A controlled burn is scheduled near 9020 Senca Drive in the Scotts Hill area on...
Smoke from controlled burn may be visible through Thursday in New Hanover County