Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are searching for 14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard.

Per the announcement, Willard is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

Willard was last seen at Planet Fun in Shallotte on Nov. 18 at around 8:30 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a black/gray hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.

