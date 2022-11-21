Senior Connect
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard
14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are searching for 14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard.

Per the announcement, Willard is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

Willard was last seen at Planet Fun in Shallotte on Nov. 18 at around 8:30 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a black/gray hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.

