First Alert Forecast: cold air returns with rain chances on the horizon

By Claire Fry
Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Yesterday we saw plenty of afternoon sunshine pushing highs into the 60s. A system passing to our south today will bring increasing clouds and a slim shower chance. Variably cloudy skies will hold highs in the middle 50s. Another widespread freeze is likely Monday morning. Temperatures will begin to moderate by Tuesday as clouds increase.

Leading up to Thanksgiving Day, look for a shift to a milder and possibly wetter weather pattern. Rain chances are likely to peak on Black Friday. Catch more chill in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek into Thanksgiving weekend with a ten-day forecast with your free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

