Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie.
40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine.

Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown.

“The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine from Rhodie, which were conducted within 1,000 feet of Kidz in Motion Day Care in Elizabethtown,” a press release from BCSO states.

Rhodie was charged with:

  • sell schedule II-controlled substances (cocaine)
  • deliver schedule II-controlled substances (cocaine)
  • felony possession of cocaine
  • possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substances (cocaine)
  • manufacturing schedule II-controlled substances (cocaine)
  • selling controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school

Rhodie is being held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.

