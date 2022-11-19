Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

Source: CNN/ZELENSKY TELEGRAM VIDEO/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY VIA AFPTV/TELEGRAM/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY/TELEGRAM/KYRLO TYMOSCHENKO/DEPUTY HEAD OF THE PRESIDENT´S OFFICE/
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid an unannounced visit Saturday to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who described the two countries as “the strongest of allies.”

Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting in Kyiv and said “we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security.”

“Together we are stronger and we will achieve the desired results,” he said on Telegram. His post gave no other details.

The video Zelenskyy posted showed him greeting Sunak at a presidential palace as snowflakes fell and the two men holding talks.

World leaders responded after a missile landed in Poland during Russian attacks on Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, NATO TV, UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES, TELEGRAM, TVN POLAND)

Sunak tweeted: “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa.”

The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, giving Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down in July amid a welter of ethics scandals, won wide praise in Ukraine for his backing.

Sunak is keen to reassure Ukraine’s leaders that there will be no change of stance under his leadership, though when he was U.K. Treasury chief under Johnson he was considered resistant to demands for higher defense spending.

___

Follow all AP stories about the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
August 3rd marks two years since Henry Patel’s death. The beloved cardiologist was 53 years old...
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
Councilman James Hardy resigned from his position on the Navassa Town Council.
Town councilman resigns amid arrest, financial struggles
It’s one of the most successful financial technology companies in the world and it’s...
nCino expands headquarters with new 90,000-square-foot modern building

Latest News

A lake-effect snowstorm hit parts of New York state Friday.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt has been canceled.
Missing Wyoming girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled