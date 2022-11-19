Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Thanksgiving weekend expected to break gas price records

Thanksgiving weekend breaks gas price records
Thanksgiving weekend breaks gas price records(N/A)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, millions of Americans are expected to travel. The highways will be busy, and gas prices may make you rethink your travel plans.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices will be the highest in history this Thanksgiving.

The national average gas price is expected to be $3.68, breaking a record set ten years ago. It is also nearly .30 cents higher than last Thanksgiving.

Still, that’s not stopping families from gathering.

“I mean, my car is pretty good on gas; like ten bucks gets me almost half a tank. It’s weird on gas, so I’m not really too worried about the pricing, but it could go lower,” Trent Harris, an ECU student said.

AAA reports this weekend will be the third busiest Thanksgiving weekend since they have been keeping records. It estimates that 54.6 million Americans will be hitting the road, making the demand for gas even higher.

“A lot of people are waiting last minute to travel, and they might even actually travel Thanksgiving day, which is actually probably the least congested day to travel, but we expect it to be a high volume,” Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas public affairs director said. “For many people, this is their first big road trip in more than two years.”

The head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy said that even though prices are record-breaking, some gas stations in North Carolina are under $3 a gallon.

“It really just depends on the last time the station bought gasoline, so you never know where those low prices pop up, and that’s why it’s really critical to shop around. You never know if it’s going to be your lucky day, and you might find one of those under $3 stations nearby,” Patrick De Haan said.

If you are concerned with gas prices, don’t worry. GasBuddy says while prices are at a record high this weekend, they should start to decrease within the next few weeks.

If you’re looking to avoid the traffic this year, Thanksgiving day will be your best day to travel, with GasBuddy predicting that Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will have highways the busiest this year.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Leroy Johnson
Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine

Latest News

Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina
New Hanover County Board of Elections completes canvass, certifies election results
Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina
The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the...
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup