First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cold despite sunshine

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Nov. 18, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you early this Saturday! It was yet another cold start this morning in the 30s. Yesterday’s frosty upper 20s and lower 30s yielded the National Weather Service to declare the growing season over for the Cape Fear Region.

Coats will be key this weekend! Under abundant sunshine, highs are likely to stay mainly in the upper 50s. 50s are likely for highs early next week, and while temperatures will drop below freezing by early next week, Frost and Freeze bulletins from the National Weather Service are not likely to ping your First Alert Weather app. Pockets of upper 20s could even mix in for some of the normally colder backyards and farmsteads on the mainland. Take steps to care for at least three of the four Ps - people, pets, and plants - that may be sensitive to the cold. The fourth of the cold weather Ps - pipes - should be okay, perhaps except for exterior or exposed pipes. Consider disconnecting garden hoses, winterizing lawn irrigation systems, etc.

Leading up to Thanksgiving Day, look for a shift to a milder and possibly wetter weather pattern. Catch more chill in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek into Thanksgiving weekend with a ten-day forecast with your free WECT Weather App.

