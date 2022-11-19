Senior Connect
Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway

“Just grateful, truly grateful”
Families were lined up to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the M-L-K Center in...
Families were lined up to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the M-L-K Center in Wilmington.(WECT Staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday.

Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.

The city and county worked with local businesses and non-profits to make this happen. Event organizers said they are grateful that the community came together to help families in need.

Mary Baisben filled up grocery bag and on her way out she said it’s about more than just the food. It’s the people.

“I’m very grateful. There has been so much going this year for all of us and just knowing that there’s going to be something on the table for Thanksgiving is just more than I can put into words. I’m just grateful, truly grateful to all the people that just thought of someone else this year. We just got to keep sticking together and we’ll all make it through.”

One of the event organizers, Fawn Rhodes said, “this is our first annual pop up grocery store that we are providing for the county and this will not be the last, we will be doing it again. We just want you to come out. We truly enjoy being able to provide and serve our community.”

Event organizers said because so many people showed up for food at this event it just really shows there is a need in the community. They are already working toward their next event to give away more food. They want to empower the community.

