Your guide to Black Friday deals and store hours in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Black Friday sales continue to become less focused on long in-person lines at 5 a.m. and more focused on online sales that last all week. But several stores are still opening early for big sales on that Friday, Nov. 25.

All of the stores listed will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Unless otherwise stated, information comes from store representatives or the location’s website.

Walmart

Walmart’s next round of deals will begin online on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., and in-store on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m., per a Walmart corporate news release. Another sale will be held on Nov. 28 for Cyber Monday.

Walmart has locations at 5226 Sigmon Road and 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

Target

Target will have sales online and in-store from Nov. 20-26 as listed in the Target Black Friday ad. The store on New Centre Drive will open an hour early at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target is located at 4711 New Centre Drive.

JCPenny

JCPenny’s Black Friday deals have already begun and will run through Nov. 18-26 as shown in their Black Friday ad. The Independence Mall store will open on Black Friday at 5 a.m.

JCPenny is located at 3500 Oleander Drive in Independence Mall.

Belk

Some of Belk’s Black Friday deals have already begun online and will run through Nov. 18-26. The Wilmington stores will be open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Belk has locations at 3500 Oleander Drive in Independence Mall and at 940 Inspiration Drive in the Mayfaire shopping center.

Dillard’s

Dillard’s doesn’t have a pre-Black Friday sale active as of Nov. 18, but it will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday.

Dillard’s is located in Independence Mall.

Kingoff’s Jewelers

Kingoff’s Jewelers will have special sales on Black Friday and be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Their store is located at 1325 Floral Parkway.

Ulta

Ulta has some deals active from Nov. 17-19, and new deals from Nov. 24-26 online and in-store. Ulta will be open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Ulta has locations at 3500 Oleander Drive in Independence Mall and 840 Inspiration Drive in the Mayfaire shopping center.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond has sales running now through Nov. 27 online and in-store.

Bed Bath and Beyond is located at 352 College Road.

