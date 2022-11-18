Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology

Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
By Michael Praats
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.

“Our goal is very, very simple. We just want to stop anyone from passing away or dying because it’s preventable. I think that it should be required that everyone follow the medical model, which is if a medical doctor can’t do a procedure and administer anesthesia at the same time in a hospital setting, why is it okay for oral surgeons to do that?” Patel said.

During the public hearing, dental professionals spoke out against implementing a medical model and said that requiring it could be cost-prohibitive for patients and that it would limit access to care.

On Thursday, the board met for a public hearing to discuss the proposed rule changes but did not take any action. Bobby White, the Dental Board’s CEO, told WECT in August that the board received more public comments on this topic than any other issue in the Board’s history and reviewed 1,300 pages of comments.

The proposed changes include:

  • Requiring the use of capnography to contemporaneously monitor a patient’s breathing, level of sedation, airway management, and timely delivery of other critical information to the sedation provider.
  • Imposing limits on the maximum dosage of medications that sedation providers can administer.
  • Enhancing the requirements for reporting adverse occurrences.

The public comment period for the changes is open until December, and the board will likely vote on the proposed changes then.

As previously reported by WECT, according to a disciplinary action filed by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners, “[Dr. Austin] administered sedative agents to patient [Henry Patel] prior to and during the procedure. Towards the end of the procedure, patient H.P.’s oxygen saturation levels began to drop significantly. [Dr. Austin] took certain measures to address H.P.’s de-saturation, such as attempting ventilation, an unsuccessful effort to place an endotracheal tube, and contacting 911, but H.P.’s oxygen levels remained in the 60-70% range for at least 20 minutes. When EMS arrived at [Dr. Austin’s] office at 3:50 P.M., patient H.P. was pulseless and apneic and in an asystole heart rhythm. [Dr. Austin] had not initiated CPR prior to arrival of EMS.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a...
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
Charles Edward Quick, Jr. pleaded guilty to first degree rape, statutory sex offense, and two...
Man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sex crimes in New Hanover County

Latest News

Councilman James Hardy resigned from his position on the Navassa Town Council.
Town councilman resigns amid arrest, financial struggles
Cameron Art Museum
Carolina Museum to host holiday season events for community
Carmin and Christian Black, the co-founders of Half United, have opened a retail store in...
Half United’s name will change, but it’s mission will remain the same
Earlier this month, Governor Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley convened a roundtable...
NCDHHS details public health approach to reducing gun violence and misuse