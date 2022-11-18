Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit.

WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2.

To submit a name for the new horse, follow this link. For more information, please visit the Wilmington Police Department Facebook page.

