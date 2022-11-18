Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted...
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit.

WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2.

To submit a name for the new horse, follow this link. For more information, please visit the Wilmington Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
Jahreese Jones
Half-brother of Miyonna Jones could face death penalty; founder of Moms N Mourning charged with obstruction of justice
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Leroy Johnson
Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington

Latest News

New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety...
NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments
Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp.
Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp
New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety...
NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments
It’s not Thanksgiving yet, but it’s that time of the year again where it’s beginning to look a...
Festival of Trees opens at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher