Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations

Weller's Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive for 2022
Weller's Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive for 2022(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays.

There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.

You can also go to the WECT holiday page to shop the virtual wish list without leaving your home.

All purchases will be sent directly to the Salvation Army of Cape Fear. Donations will not be accepted at WECT Studios this year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Leroy Johnson
Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington

Latest News

Black Friday sales continue to become less focused on long in-person lines at 5 a.m. and more...
Your guide to Black Friday deals and store hours in Wilmington
New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety...
NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted...
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp.
Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp