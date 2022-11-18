Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays.

There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.

You can also go to the WECT holiday page to shop the virtual wish list without leaving your home.

All purchases will be sent directly to the Salvation Army of Cape Fear. Donations will not be accepted at WECT Studios this year.

