Town councilman resigns amid arrest, financial struggles

Councilman James Hardy resigned from his position on the Navassa Town Council.
Councilman James Hardy resigned from his position on the Navassa Town Council.(Sydney Hoover)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local councilmember who doubled as a town financial officer is now off the job.

The Navassa Town Council accepted Councilman James Hardy’s resignation Thursday night, a year before his term was set to end.

Hardy also served as Navassa’s finance officer, taking over after the previous financial officer resigned in June. Town employees were furloughed for two weeks before the council appointed Hardy as the new officer, which included duties like signing staff paychecks and paying bills.

About a month later, Hardy was arrested and charged with driving with a permanently revoked license and for not heeding a police siren.

Councilman Jerry Lee Merrick will now take over Hardy’s financial roles while the council continues searching for a town manager, and Mayor Eulis Willis said he’s confident Merrick will serve the town well in the role.

“I think he’ll (Merrick) be excellent,” Willis said. “I think he’ll double-check himself because he’s definitely not wanting to make a mistake, especially with all the eyes being upon him. So I think even if there are some mistakes to be made, it will be some transparency with whatever he does anyways.”

It’s unclear when or how the council will appoint a new member to the open seat. Hardy was not in attendance at Thursday’s meeting.

