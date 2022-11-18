Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are available for adoption from Roseys Rescue.

According their handlers, Wolfie and Chaco are very obedient and come when called. They don’t engage in play behavior, showing no previous interest in playing catch or tug of war.

A little shy, Wolfie carries around a stuffed sloth wherever he goes. Chaco, the more social one, likes to receive affection and hugs from others.

The two must be adopted together, as they prefer to eat, sleep and do just about everything together. According to Roseys Rescue, although they do fine in a crate, the two are very well-behaved outside of one.

Both dogs are neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations, microchipped and have been treated for heartworms.

Chaco and Wolfie are large dogs, weighing 90lbs and 75lbs respectively. Their size, however, should not intimidate those interested in adopting them. According to the rescue, they are very easy-going and mostly enjoy laying around.

The two get along well with other dogs, as long as they are not bossed around. They occasionally bark at cats.

Those interested in adopting these wonderful, loving dogs are encouraged to call Roseys Rescue at (910) 547-0998 or send an email to roseysweezers7@aol.com. For more information, please visit the Roseys Rescue website and Facebook page.

