NHC encourages taking precautions over Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19.

According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,

Receiving an updated booster,

Self-testing for COVID-19,

Practicing good hygiene and hand washing.

Additionally, New Hanover County has announced that beginning Dec. 1, initial vaccinations and bivalent boosters will be offered solely on a walk-in basis at the New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center. This change coincides with the announcement that NCDHHS’ TakeMyShot.NC.gov will no longer be operational after Dec. 1.

“While the state-run appointment website has been a great tool for making appointments for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, a lot has changed in the last two years,” said Pandemic Operations manager Jon Campbell. “When vaccines first became available, there was a limited supply, and a lot of people were trying to get vaccinated at specified locations, so making an appointment was very important. Now, vaccines and boosters are much more accessible and available at a variety of locations. We are very fortunate in New Hanover County to have the Pandemic Operations Center that has a dedicated team offering vaccines and boosters to anyone in need.”

TakeMyShot.NC.gov has been used by the county to make vaccine appointments. The county’s current operations and the availability of vaccines and boosters will allow the NHC Pandemic Operations Center to operate on a walk-in basis in the future.

Before Dec. 1, appointments may still be made through TakeMyShot.NC.gov.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine or booster can visit the NHC Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield St. in Wilmington.

For more information about this announcement and the times of operation, please visit the New Hanover County website.

