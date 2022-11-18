‘Imma get him:’ Former NC State football player charged with threatening, stalking current NC State coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Former North Carolina State University football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current N.C. State Coach Dave Doeren.

The warrant says a threat was made through Twitter in a Tweet that read: “Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest.”

Boletepeli, 22, was also charged with misdemeanor stalking and resisting a public officer.

During his arrest, Boletepeli pulled away to avoid being handcuffed by officers, according to warrants.

Investigators said Boletepeli went to Doeren’s place of work several times and sent threats through text message to Doeren and several staff members.

