Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Half-brother of Miyonna Jones charged with her murder

Jahreese Jones
Jahreese Jones(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jahreese Jones, the half-brother of Miyonna Jones, has been charged with her murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

The District Attorney also announced Friday that Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case.

The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County after an extensive two-week search.

Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington.

Jahreese Jones has been in custody since Nov. 2 while his girlfriend Randi Johnson was charged with obstructing justice on Nov. 5.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Leroy Johnson
Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington
Lumberton football game shooting
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game

Latest News

A water main break on Firetower Road has caused periods of low pressure and outages in the Lake...
Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following...
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are...
Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue
Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are...
Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue