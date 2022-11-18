Half-brother of Miyonna Jones charged with her murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jahreese Jones, the half-brother of Miyonna Jones, has been charged with her murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

The District Attorney also announced Friday that Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case.

The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County after an extensive two-week search.

Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington.

Jahreese Jones has been in custody since Nov. 2 while his girlfriend Randi Johnson was charged with obstructing justice on Nov. 5.

