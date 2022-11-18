Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First-look trailer released for sequel to award-winning film “Wilmington on Fire”

“Wilmington on Fire II” set for November 2023 release
Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first-look trailer for "Wilmington on Fire II",...
Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first-look trailer for "Wilmington on Fire II", the sequel to his award-winning 2015 documentary that chronicled the deadly 1898 Wilmington Massacre.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first trailer for the sequel to his award-winning 2015 documentary Wilmington on Fire, and has set a tentative release date for Wilmington on Fire II of November 10, 2023.

“That date is very significant because it will mark the 125 years since the Massacre happened in Wilmington,” Everett said. “So that’s the targeted goal, and we’re on track for that.”

Wilmington on Fire II continues the story Everett began in his directorial debut, which chronicles the 1898 Wilmington Massacre. A mob of white supremacists overthrew the duly elected city government, burning black-owned businesses, and killing many black leaders in the only successful coup d’etat in U.S. history. Everett says he had always planned on releasing a follow-up to the first film and was sparked by protests that happened in Wilmington during the COVID-19 pandemic, showing the changes going on in the city.

“I met some great and interesting people over the years, people that were doing things with business development, with home ownership and also grassroots organizing as well,” he said. “I said, ‘You know what, those stories need to be a part of this too!’ We need to see the change of Black Business Development, and we featured Genesis Block, with Tracy and Gerard Newkirk. Also about getting more African-Americans into homeownership, and we talked about that with Brenda Dixon, who has a great program called Get That Deed. We also looked at other grassroots initiatives and community organizing, like the folks that Sokoto House do as well. So really, all of those type of things kind of came forward together and say, You know what, this is ‘Wilmington on Fire’, this is showing the city of Wilmington moving forward.”

Everett says he will spend the next year marketing and promoting the upcoming release of Wilmington on Fire II, and hopes the first-look trailer’s release will build anticipation for the next chapter in his story.

“I love the trailer that we’ve got out there, it really shows the tone, the style,” he said. “You can tell that we stepped up production value a whole lot since the first one. We also have the one-sheet new poster out there as well, which features all the main characters that are in the film. So, the trailer is a very important marketing tool for any film, whether you’re an independent filmmaker like myself, or a $100 to $200 million blockbuster film as well.”

You can click here to visit the Wilmington on Fire website.

You can click here to see the first-look trailer for Wilmington on Fire II.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Leroy Johnson
Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Elections completes canvass, certifies election results
Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina
The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the...
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced a effort to develop a...
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that their iCan Dance Camp will be held...
Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp