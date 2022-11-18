First Alert Forecast: cold and dry weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday. For most of the Cape Fear Region, the 2022 growing season will end as of this morning. Expect clear skies and slackening winds to help deliver temperatures to the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s first thing. Under abundant sunshine, highs once again are likely to stay in the 50s.

Coats are going to be key as the weekend approaches. 50s are likely for highs early next week, and while temperatures will drop below freezing by early next week, Frost and Freeze bulletins from the National Weather Service are not likely to ping your First Alert Weather app. Pockets of middle 20s could even mix in for some of the normally colder backyards and farmsteads on the mainland. Take steps to care for at least three of the four Ps - people, pets, and plants - that may be sensitive to the cold. The fourth of the cold weather Ps - pipes - should be okay, perhaps except for exterior or exposed pipes. Consider disconnecting garden hoses, winterizing lawn irrigation systems, etc.

Leading up to Thanksgiving Day, look for a shift to a milder and possibly wetter weather pattern. Catch more chill in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek into Thanksgiving weekend with a ten-day forecast with your free WECT Weather App.

