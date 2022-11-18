Festival of Trees opens at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - It’s not Thanksgiving yet, but it’s that time of the year again where it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the North Carolina Aquarium in Fort Fisher.

The Festival of Trees begins today and runs through January 2nd, but will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas day.

This marks the 30th year of the festival, one of Fort Fisher’s favorite traditions and the longest running annual fundraiser.

All of the proceeds will benefit Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, who strives to provide access to the highest quality life care, education and support services to patients and their families.

About 50 themed trees will be set up throughout the aquarium with a variety of ornaments. And if you’re wondering who did all the work here, the trees are sponsored by local businesses, groups, organizations, and individuals.

A neat fact that Anne Hewett, senior fundraising executive of Festival of Trees, shared with me is that all of the decorations were put together in just 6 hours. It was all hands on deck the night before at the aquarium.

These trees provide the perfect backdrop for any photo opportunity and a great place to bring your kids for fun during their winter break. It’s also a clever way to gain inspiration for your own holiday decorating.

It’s a great place to stay warm, learn about the fish and of course walk through a winter wonderland.

Thousands of people come to the aquarium to see the decorated trees, so with high demand, you need to purchase your tickets online beforehand. You can find tickets on the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher website.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The aquarium will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The NC Aquarium Fort Fisher is located at 900 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach, NC 28449.

