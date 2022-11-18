Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina

New Hanover County Board of Elections completes canvass, certifies election results
New Hanover County Board of Elections completes canvass, certifies election results
By Michael Praats
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. The canvass is the date set by the state where local boards must confirm the results and ensure their accuracy.

From counting ballots by hand to ensure accuracy to checking the status of voters, Brunswick County Elections Director Sara LaVere said they had some challenged ballots that had to be removed.

“We had four voters that cast absentee ballots and died before Election Day and because voter eligibility is determined on election day, they weren’t no longer eligible to vote and so we found those and we were able to remove those ballots,” she said.

But these incidents are not uncommon and there are often other mistakes that could be due to human error or caused by voting machines. In Brunswick County, LaVere said there were just seven challenges. It was a similar story in New Hanover County as well with only a handful of ballots that needed to be addressed.

Richard Poole is the former Chair of the New Hanover County Democratic Party, he said the work that goes into the canvass should bring people peace of mind and trust in the election process.

“There are those kinds of confusions they have to work out and although sometimes, it’s a little complicated, it’s pretty clear that they’re just garden variety snafus that need to be solved,” he said.

LaVere shared his sentiments.

“We do all these checks and balances to make sure that the election certification is legitimate, and it’s accurate. And we take it very seriously,” LaVere said.

Although there were some close races, there were none that would have been changed by just seven votes that had to be addressed, but that’s not to say that the canvass process doesn’t have a purpose — and Poole said in tight races it could make or break a candidate’s seat.

“When elections are really close, it’s a different manner, not because of bad actors typically, but because when elections are close, things, like mistakes in machine reading, become significant and those are tiny but, but those are why we have recounts on close elections,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
Jahreese Jones
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Leroy Johnson
Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington

Latest News

The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the...
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced a effort to develop a...
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first-look trailer for "Wilmington on Fire II",...
First-look trailer released for sequel to award-winning film “Wilmington on Fire”
Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that their iCan Dance Camp will be held...
Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp