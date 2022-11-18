Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that their iCan Dance Camp will be held Dec. 19 to 23 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

According to the announcement, the camp is intended for individuals ages 5 and up with a diagnosed disability. Each participant will learn a choreographed routine with the help of trained instructors and volunteers.

For the final day of camp, every participant will showcase what they learned with an on-stage performance.

Information concerning registration can be found here. Additionally, those who would like to volunteer can sign up here.

