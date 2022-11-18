Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the holiday season.

Christmas Parade in Elizabethtown

Registration is open until Tuesday, Nov. 22 for the Christmas Parade. The parade itself will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Elizabethtown Town Hall.

“The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present and Future”. Businesses, organizations and individuals have been challenged to create floats that interpret that theme for the Best of Float Contest,” writes the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers will also have a grandstand and performance area set up in front of Leinwands on West Broad Street. At the end of the parade, Santa will be escorted to the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Courthouse at about 5 p.m.

To enter your float, you can find the forms on the chamber of commerce website or office at 207 E Broad Street or at the Elizabethtown Town Hall.

Christmas at the Farmers Market

The chamber of commerce is promoting the Cape Fear Farmers Market on the first three Saturdays of December as part of “Bladen County Christmas - 30 Days of Celebration.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to provide entertainment can contact the chamber office at 910-862-4368. You can also go to the chamber of commerce website if you’re a vendor looking to register for a table.

Per the chamber, the event lineup includes:

Saturday, December 3, 2022 – ALL ABOUT THE KIDS 9 a.m. Karate demonstrations 10 a.m. Grinch Story hour 11 a.m. Gingerbread Chopped Contest Noon Winners announced 12-1 p.m. Christmas Cookie Decorating 12-2 p.m. Magician 1-2 p.m. Ornament Making

Saturday, December 10, 2022 – SANTA PAWS & CLAWS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa Claus available for pictures with pets, mini-adoption – Shelter Pets, pet micro-chipping, complimentary nail trimmings from Barking Lot and other vendors 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Registration for Ugly Sweater Pet Costume Look-Alike Contest Noon Winner announced Pet Costume Contest ($10 Barefoot Brew Gift Certificate)

Saturday, December 17, 2022 – FOODIES CHRISTMAS 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Cooking demonstration How to make a local gift basket, locally made holiday drinks, local food-related vendors and Cake & Pie Contest 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Drop off entrees Noon: Judging



Elf Scavenger Hunt

The E-WL Elf will be hidden at local businesses across the area, and participants will have three weeks to find them from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18. You can download and print the scavenger hunt card online on the chamber website starting Nov. 26, or you can pick up a copy at chamber office (207 East Broad Street), one of the participating businesses or at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

With 10 punches, participants can return the card to any of the places they picked one up at by Dec. 19. The winner will receive a “giant stocking” filled with items donated by local businesses. The businesses include:

Amy’s Boutique - Barefoot Brew - Barefoot Sandwich Shop - Bladen Builders Supply - Burney’s Sweets & More - Faith Partners Christian Supply - Leinwand’s - Lu Mil Vineyard, Dublin - Main on Market, Bladenboro - Mermaid Castle - People’s Emporium - Ray’s Furniture - Shena’s Uniforms & Boutique - The Wake Shop, White Lake - Toddler’s & Teens Boutique - Traxx Vintiques, Clarkton - Whimsical Florist & Gifts - § Yia Yia’s Gifts & More

Third annual Lighting of the Lake

Festivities will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the third annual Lighting of the Lake Holiday Dock Decorating Contest. Viewing points will be set up at White Lake Marine, Goldston’s Pier, Camp Clearwater and Timbrelodge Pier. You can learn more at the chamber website.

Tree decorating contest

A live Christmas tree decorating contest will be held with a tree reservation deadline of Nov. 26. The votes will be collected at the farmers market and counted on Dec. 17. To sign up, go to the chamber website.

