Carolina Museum to host holiday season events for community
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum is hosting several holiday events, including performances, family activities, live music and more.
The events are as follows:
- Holiday Coffee with Shop Artists on Wednesday, November 30: Visitors can meet the various artists that sell their gifts in CAM’s Museum Shop. Gingerbread cookies and coffee will be served.
- Illumination 2022 on Friday, December 2: An opening night party 6-9 p.m. to celebrate the annual exhibition of artist-made lanterns. CAM Cafe will offer light bites and cocktails and the band Neighbro will be playing. Tickets are available here or at CameronArtMuseum.org.
- Clyde’s Holiday By the Sea on Saturday, December 3: An event where attendees can decorate sea critters to add to CAM’s Holiday by the Sea installation, presented by Excite Credit Union. The installation will be on display around Minnie Evans’ gatehouse through the holiday season. Tickets are available here or at CameronArtMuseum.org
- Holiday Open House on Thursday, December 8: CAM Café will provide hot chocolate and other treats from to visitors as they look for the latest unique holiday gifts in CAM’s Museum Shop. Museum Membership and Museum Gift Cards will be available for any gift sales.
- Minnie Evans’ Birthday on Sunday, December 11: The museum is holding an all-day free event upon museum admission to celebrate Minnie Evans’ work, the event will feature family activities, a special performance and at 1 p.m., there will be a performance of Miss Minne by Joyce Grear, a Wilmington native has toured the U.S. since 1987 to share the stories of many African American heroines. Her research into Evans dates to the dedication of the Bottle House that honors Minnie Evans’ time at Airlie Gardens. At 2 p.m. CAM presents an exclusive, work-in-progress preview screening of the documentary ‘Minnie Evans: Visionary Artist’. The documentary, directed by Linda Royal, will ‘explore the paradisiacal world of ancestral faces and mythical beings that came to her in mystical visions and dreams.’ The project includes interviews with surviving members of Evans’s family, collectors of her art, archived conversations and years of correspondence between Evans and photographer Nina Howell Starr local historian Bertha Todd, Executive Director of CAM Anne Brennan, and features the beautiful coastal landscapes and nature that inspired her.’
- Floating Lanterns Ceremony on January 8, 2023: The museum will be selling lantern sleeves for $12 in the Museum Shop that can be decorated to honor loved ones and then set adrift in CAM’s Reflection Pond at dusk. Live music, hot chocolate, beverages and treats will be provided by CAM Cafe.
CAM will also host several musical events throughout December, including:
- Sounds for the Season including Jazz with Ernest Turner Trio on Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m.
- The Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra: The Tritones on Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m.
- The Wilmington Chamber Orchestra on Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m.
- The Wilmington Voices Holiday Choral Performance on Sunday, December 18 at 3 p.m.
To learn more about any of these events, visit the Cameron Art Museum website here.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.