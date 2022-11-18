Carolina Museum to host holiday season events for community

Minnie Evans’ Birthday on Sunday, December 11: The museum is holding an all-day free event upon museum admission to celebrate Minnie Evans’ work, the event will feature family activities, a special performance and at 1 p.m., there will be a performance of Miss Minne by Joyce Grear, a Wilmington native has toured the U.S. since 1987 to share the stories of many African American heroines. Her research into Evans dates to the dedication of the Bottle House that honors Minnie Evans’ time at Airlie Gardens. At 2 p.m. CAM presents an exclusive, work-in-progress preview screening of the documentary ‘Minnie Evans: Visionary Artist’. The documentary, directed by Linda Royal, will ‘explore the paradisiacal world of ancestral faces and mythical beings that came to her in mystical visions and dreams.’ The project includes interviews with surviving members of Evans’s family, collectors of her art, archived conversations and years of correspondence between Evans and photographer Nina Howell Starr local historian Bertha Todd, Executive Director of CAM Anne Brennan, and features the beautiful coastal landscapes and nature that inspired her.’