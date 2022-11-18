Senior Connect
Bladenboro man arrested following traffic stop, facing multiple drug charges

35-year-old Jarrod Darryell Banner
35-year-old Jarrod Darryell Banner(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 35-year-old Jarrod Darryell Banner of Bladenboro has been arrested following a traffic stop.

During the course of the stop, BCSO deputies deployed a narcotic detection canine on the vehicle. The dog, named Arco, gave a positive indication of a narcotic odor being present, according to the BCSO.

On searching the vehicle, deputies found 80 grams of marijuana, oxycodone pills and several dosage units of MDMA.

As of this time, Banner is being held under a $100,000 secured bond and is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking opium
  • Felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance
  • Maintaining a vehicle for keep/sale controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

