WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said.

Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged in connection to Miyonna’s death, WPD Chief Donny Williams said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“As a father myself, I can’t imagine the suffering right now that this young lady’s family must be enduring,” District Attorney Ben David said. “They have our commitment that we are going to do everything we can to make sure she gets justice.”

