Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of S. 7th St.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said.

Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are charged in connection to Miyonna’s death, WPD Chief Donny Williams said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“As a father myself, I can’t imagine the suffering right now that this young lady’s family must be enduring,” District Attorney Ben David said. “They have our commitment that we are going to do everything we can to make sure she gets justice.”

The news conference can be seen below:

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a...
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals
Charles Edward Quick, Jr. pleaded guilty to first degree rape, statutory sex offense, and two...
Man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sex crimes in New Hanover County

Latest News

Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
‘Safety is our top priority’: Robeson Co. schools to add safety feature after shooting at junior high football game
22-year-old Kenonte Domaine Taylor
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
A staple of the holiday season, the Salvation Army Red Kettles and ringers will begin to set up...
Salvation Army of Cape Fear offers new ways to contribute to fundraisers
Lumberton football game shooting
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game