Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting child he met through Snapchat; other victims possible

Police in Michigan said Bobby Lee McMillan, 28, traveled to meet up with a child and sexually assault her after communicating with her on Snapchat.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Michigan authorities said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties.

During a press conference with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said 28-year-old Bobby Lee McMillan traveled to Linden to meet up with a child and sexually assault her.

McMillan met the victim and proceeded to groom and build an emotional relationship with her using Snapchat, Sutter said.

The victim’s parents came forward with their daughter to tell her story, according to Sutter. She met up with McMillan alone at a park, away from her home, where he assaulted her several times, Sutter said.

Swanson said McMillian is also linked to similar cases in Bay, Mecosta, and Livingston counties.

McMillian is being held in the Genesee County Jail and was charged with four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and four counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Swanson said McMillan is a habitual offender. His bond was set at $800,000.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

