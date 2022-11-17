Salvation Army of Cape Fear offers new ways to contribute to fundraisers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A staple of the holiday season, the Salvation Army Red Kettles and ringers will begin to set up at locations across the area.

Traditionally asking for donations in the form of physical cash and coins, this may pose a problem for those who only carry electronic versions of currency. Major Connie Morris, with the Salvation Army Cape Fear, talked with WECT about new ways to donate to the Salvation Army’s fundraisers.

“You can even go online and donate to the kettle, so we’re high tech,” said Morris. “A lot of people don’t carry cash anymore, so it’s so much easier to do it that way.”

Donations can be made online on the Salvation Army website. Additionally, QR codes can be scanned at physical locations to make a donation.

Another fundraiser that offers online ways to participate is the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, which seeks assistance from the community to help children receive gifts over the holidays.

“You can either go to the mall and adopt an angel, if you have a group, you can call our office and we’ll take angels to you. Or, you can even go online.”

Those looking to participate in the Angel Tree program can do so here.

So far, the Salvation Army has reported a decline in donations, which has prompted the organization to ask for additional consideration this season.

“Donations overall are down because people are trying to pay for rent and food and everything else. And so this Christmas season, we ask that the people the Cape Fear area really dig deep and help those in our community that just cannot do everything,” Morris explained. “We are going to be helping around 2000 children this year for Christmas. And then the money that is raised not only helps with that, but it also helps with paying electric bills and rent assistance in the coming months.”

In addition to the fundraisers, shopping at the Salvation Army’s Family Stores also helps those in need in the Cape Fear area.

“Any of the money that is raised in the Family Store comes back into the Cape Fear area.”

For more information, please visit the Salvation Army Cape Fear website.

