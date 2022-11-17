Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Port City United to host ‘Soul Food Sunday,’ provide food and a movie for the community

Port City United has announced that this year’s “Soul Food Sunday” will take place on Nov. 20.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that this year’s “Soul Food Sunday” will take place on Nov. 20. The event will take place at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education at 901 Fanning St. in Wilmington.

According to the announcement, doors will open at 4 p.m., with the movie “Soul Food” scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Among other places, food will be provided from Savorez, Smash-N-Dash Burgers and Church’s Texas Chicken.

Additionally, those in attendance will receive free Thanksgiving dinner boxes while supplies last. The boxes, to be distributed following the film, will be limited to one per household.

For more information, please contact Port City United by email at portcityunited@nhcgov.com or by phone at (910) 798-4444.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a...
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals
Charles Edward Quick, Jr. pleaded guilty to first degree rape, statutory sex offense, and two...
Man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sex crimes in New Hanover County

Latest News

Port City United has announced that this year’s “Soul Food Sunday” will take place on Nov. 20.
Port City United to host ‘Soul Food Sunday,’ provide food and a movie for the community
The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will...
City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors
The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will...
City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors
The Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington
Good Shepherd Center distributes thanksgiving meals to people in need
Port City Java at the Crossroads in Wilmington, near the new Harris Teeter
New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads