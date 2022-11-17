Port City United to host ‘Soul Food Sunday,’ provide food and a movie for the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that this year’s “Soul Food Sunday” will take place on Nov. 20. The event will take place at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education at 901 Fanning St. in Wilmington.

According to the announcement, doors will open at 4 p.m., with the movie “Soul Food” scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Among other places, food will be provided from Savorez, Smash-N-Dash Burgers and Church’s Texas Chicken.

Additionally, those in attendance will receive free Thanksgiving dinner boxes while supplies last. The boxes, to be distributed following the film, will be limited to one per household.

For more information, please contact Port City United by email at portcityunited@nhcgov.com or by phone at (910) 798-4444.

