Old Fayetteville Road temporarily closing to allow construction of water and sewer taps for brewery

Old Fayetteville Road
Old Fayetteville Road(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Tri County Excavating will be closing Old Fayetteville Rd at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 until 6 a.m. Nov. 21 to create water and sewer taps for the Leland Brewery project

Old Fayetteville Road will be closed from the entrance of the police department to the park side of Town Hall Drive, and Town Hall Drive will be closed at its intersection with Old Fayetteville Road.

School traffic will be detoured to a gravel lane in front of the brewery to allow time for asphalt patching.

