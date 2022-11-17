Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.
Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame next year.

The induction is set to take place during the 2023 Juno Awards on March 13, according to CTV News. The Juno Awards are Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys.

Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.

In a statement to Billboard, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger said the induction is a huge honor.

“Returning home to Alberta, where everything started for us, is truly a full circle, milestone moment for the band,” Kroeger told Billboard. “We take so much pride in our Canadian roots and are extremely humbled by this honour.”

The band is set to release their tenth studio album, Get Rollin’, on Friday.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established in 1978.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International...
Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a...
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
Charles Edward Quick, Jr. pleaded guilty to first degree rape, statutory sex offense, and two...
Man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for sex crimes in New Hanover County

Latest News

Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
Earlier this month, Governor Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley convened a roundtable...
NCDHHS details public health approach to reducing gun violence and misuse
A Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town event will be held at American Legion Post 10 in...
Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town to take place in Wilmington, seeks to help veterans expedite VA claims
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom