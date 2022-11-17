Senior Connect
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico

The public is now being encouraged to reach out to the FBI with any related photos or video.
Shanquella Robinson's family says that a video circulating on social media shows her being attacked in a hotel room.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family continues to mourn and search for answers weeks following the discovery of their daughter’s death while on a trip with a group of her friends in Mexico.

It’s a story that WBTV first reported on Friday, Nov. 11.

The parents of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson were initially told by others on the trip that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning. After Robinson died, the family says they were told by Mexican authorities that alcohol poisoning was determined as the cause of her death.

Despite the alleged reports, her death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying Robinson died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

Shanquella Robinson's family says new video shows her being beaten in a hotel room.

In a search for answers, Robinson’s parents reported their daughter’s death to the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ (FBI) Charlotte office.

According to her family, a recent video making the rounds on the internet and social media allegedly shows Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

The mystery surrounding her death has gained national attention.

There has been no confirmation by authorities if any fatal injuries occurred during the alleged fight.

WBTV reached out to the FBI and asked for comments about the video.

In a statement back to WBTV, the FBI said that it is aware of the clip and encouraged “anyone with related photos or video to contact the FBI.”

WBTV has also reached out to Mexican authorities regarding the video but has not yet heard back.

