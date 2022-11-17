Senior Connect
NCDHHS details public health approach to reducing gun violence and misuse

Earlier this month, Governor Roy Cooper and the NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley convened a roundtable of health, education, and law enforcement professionals to discuss ways to improve efforts already underway to reduce firearm misuse.(MGN Online)
By Frances Weller
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, five people die each day in North Carolina from a firearm-related death. That’s more than 1,700 in 2020. The disturbing statistic is the catalyst for a renewed effort to reduce gun violence and firearm misuse in the state.

Earlier this month, Governor Roy Cooper and the NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley convened a roundtable of health, education, and law enforcement professionals to discuss ways to improve efforts already underway to reduce firearm misuse.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Secretary Kody Kinsley released a document detailing the discussion. According to Kinsley, these were the three takeaways:

• Build on common ground: People want to feel safe. The desire to protect one’s family is a strongly held conviction. We can build from these areas of broad agreement to achieve a deeper understanding of each other’s concerns. Working together, we can save lives.

• Broaden existing efforts: Several tactics respect people’s beliefs, give them options, and are proven to reduce firearm misuse. Firearm safes allow rapid access for appropriate use. Some communities offer safe-shooting education for youth. Violence intervention efforts in hospitals connect victims of gun violence with resources. Expanding these efforts is important.

• Band together: We are tackling the same issues from different points of view: public health, community groups, law enforcement, and advocacy. Working together we can identify and scale the most effective ideas. Central access to data and a directory of initiatives will help us

According to NCDHHS, more than half of firearm-related deaths are suicides and more than 4 in 10 are homicides. In addition, black North Carolinians are almost twice as likely as white North Carolinians to be killed by a gun.

The full report from the NCDHHS can be seen below:

