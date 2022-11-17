NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man will spend the next decade behind bars in connection to a deadly crime spree in Horry County.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 51-year-old James Bellamy, of Tabor City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact of murder and criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The charges stem from both a deadly shooting at a Food Lion along Highway 9 in Longs that killed 57-year-old Gerald Celentano and a robbery at the Carolina Inn located in the Loris area.

Bellamy was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Fair Bluff, North Carolina, days later with warrants for three separate counts of armed robbery. Records from the North Carolina Department of Corrections show Bellamy was convicted and sentenced in that case.

In March, those charges appeared to have been resolved and Bellamy was extradited back to Horry County.

Bellamy was sentenced to 10 years for the accessory charge and five years for the conspiracy charge. The solicitor’s office said those sentences will run concurrently.

Two other men were also arrested in connection to the case, but public records show charges against them have since been dismissed.

