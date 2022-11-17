Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree

James Bellamy
James Bellamy(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man will spend the next decade behind bars in connection to a deadly crime spree in Horry County.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 51-year-old James Bellamy, of Tabor City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact of murder and criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The charges stem from both a deadly shooting at a Food Lion along Highway 9 in Longs that killed 57-year-old Gerald Celentano and a robbery at the Carolina Inn located in the Loris area.

Bellamy was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Fair Bluff, North Carolina, days later with warrants for three separate counts of armed robbery. Records from the North Carolina Department of Corrections show Bellamy was convicted and sentenced in that case.

In March, those charges appeared to have been resolved and Bellamy was extradited back to Horry County.

Bellamy was sentenced to 10 years for the accessory charge and five years for the conspiracy charge. The solicitor’s office said those sentences will run concurrently.

Two other men were also arrested in connection to the case, but public records show charges against them have since been dismissed.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov....
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Leroy Johnson
Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington
Lumberton football game shooting
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game

Latest News

Jahreese Jones
Half-brother of Miyonna Jones charged with her murder
A water main break on Firetower Road has caused periods of low pressure and outages in the Lake...
Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following...
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are...
Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue
Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are...
Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue