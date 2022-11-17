Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge on Nov. 6 has been arrested.

“The Oak Island Police Department has received notification from the Miami-Dade Police Department that 34-year-old Wesley Edward Heckendorn has been arrested,” wrote the Town of Oak Island on Facebook in an update dated Nov. 17. “Following an evaluation at a private medical facility, He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade Officers without incident.”

He is now held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility in Miami, Fla., and awaiting an extradition hearing. A resident of Bolivia, Heckendorn was charged at the time with one count of burning of other buildings.

The Oak Island Fire Department was called to the fire just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge. It was contained in about 45 minutes but managed to cause extensive damage to at least a portion of the interior. Meanwhile, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Heckendorn as part of a missing persons investigation.

34-year-old Wesley Heckendorn of Bolivia. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

