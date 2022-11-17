Senior Connect
Loved ones remembered during memorial service honoring victims of violent crime

Alexandra Faith Gillikin.
Alexandra Faith Gillikin.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Paul and Aprille Gillikin, parents of Faith Gillikin, gathered with hundreds of other families Wednesday night at the First Presbyterian Church to honor and remember those who lost their lives to violent crimes, like homicide, drunk driving, and domestic violence in the past 27 years.

“Just a little over six months since our daughter, Alexandra Faith Gillikin, was taken from us,” Paul Gillikin said.

RELATED: Candlelight memorial service to honor victims of violent crime

The Gillikin’s lost their daughter in a shooting at the Shipyard at Wilmington apartments earlier this year.

The service was hosted by District Attorneys Ben David and Jon David.

“We’re all going through an extreme amount of loss and grief and anger in my case,” Paul said. “That’s our precious daughter. 25 years old, full life ahead of her. She was taken. She will never be forgotten.”

As they’ve mourned the loss of Faith, they weren’t planning on making the nearly three-hour drive for the ceremony.

“I feel like our daughter Faith tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Mama, what are you doing, you know, you need to go and see.’ The service was a beautiful tribute. So many people here, which is unfortunate. But I’m glad we came for Faith. She’s always been our priority, our everything, our world. And we appreciate this so much,” Aprille said.

“It’s new, it’s fresh, you know, and they come in here and know that everybody around us and gathered have been through this walk, this journey, before us, and if they’re making it, we can, too. And as people of faith, you know, we’re supposed to be so strong in our faith, right? And we know that God’s in control of all things. This is really difficult,” Paul said.

The Gillikins said they feel stronger after hearing words of encouragement during the service.

“It’s gotten harder and heavier as the days; the weeks have gone by. And I look, I appreciate it, the comments of mine about that. Over time, it will get easier in some way. The Hurt will never be healed. But it’ll get easier. And so, I appreciate that,” Paul said. “I heard that the first gathering 27 years ago, I had 13 names on the list. And today, there were 316 I thought about John 3:16 immediately as a pastor.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

County commissioners appoint new CFCC board of trustee member
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
