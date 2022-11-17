Senior Connect
Last Riverfront Farmer’s Market of the season to be this Saturday

The Riverfront Farmers Market
The Riverfront Farmers Market(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The last Riverfront Farmer’s Market of 2022 is scheduled to be held this Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This is the last market for our 2022 season. It doesn’t seem possible that the season is ending, but we put 34 markets in the books, and completed our first full year back on Dock Street since 2019!” said the market in a Facebook post.

The market is located on Dock Street between 2nd Street and Water Street.

The event is free and open to the public rain or shine.

